The most important events during yesterday’s 31st meeting of the season were three semifinals from the prestigious Tazza l-Kbira competition for class Premier trotters on a long distance of 2640m.

Sunday’s card consisted of eleven races all for trotters. Once again this year the Tazza l-Kbira championship is being organised by the Malta Racing Club thanks to the financial support of Bank Of Valletta.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta