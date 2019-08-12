Gozo champions Victoria Hotspurs gave a good account of themselves after being edged out by just one goal in a 3-2 defeat against Italian side Catania, in a friendly held at the Stadio Torre Del Grifo on Wednesday.

Catania, who enjoyed a seven-year spell in Serie A between 2006/2007 and 2013/2014, opened a two-goal lead through veteran player Francesco Lodi from the penalty spot and Matteo Di Piazza.

Nonetheless, Victoria Hotspurs managed to cancel out the two-goal deficit through an Elton da Silva brace before Jacopo Dall'Oglio netted Catania's winner 15 minutes from time.

Victoria Hotspurs faced Catania as they are currently in Sicily for a one-week training camp.

The Hotspurs open their season on August 30 when they will be involved in the Gozitan Super Cup.