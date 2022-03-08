A video of Amelia, a young Ukrainian girl singing a version of Disney's Let It Go to a bunker full of people sheltering from Russian shelling has gone viral online.

Her rendition of the song from the film Frozen, has since been shared on various social media platforms and has racked up millions of views.

Marta Smekhova, who shared the footage, wrote that Amelia told her she dreamed of singing on a grand stage.

“Everyone put their business aside and listen to a song by this girl who was just beaming light,” Smekhova wrote on Facebook... Even men couldn’t hold back tears.”

The video of the girl attracted thousands of comments online. One, claiming to be a Dutch music producer tweeted an offer to record the unnamed girl and to send the financial proceeds to support Ukraine’s resistance effort.

Idina Menzel, who sang the original in the film Frozen, has tweeted her support for Amelia.

“We see you. We really, really see you,” said Menzel in a tweeted response. Menzel previously played Elsa, the character who sings the song in “Frozen.”