People on the streets of Paola and Ħamrun are divided over the government’s decision to vote down a parliamentary motion calling for a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

Some told Times of Malta that the ongoing magisterial inquiry should be enough to lead those responsible to justice, effectively echoing the government’s point of view.

But others insisted that Sofia’s family deserves to know the entire truth and the government should have listened to Sofia’s mother’s pleas for a public inquiry to be held.

“Every mother would want to know what happened to her son; the government is not doing the right thing,” Josette Cortis, a mother, said.

“They must be hiding something,” she said.

Similarly, 56-year-old Marcelle Mallia said Sofia’s mother, Isabelle Bonnici, has the right to know what happened.

“This poor young man was innocent; he went inside (the construction site) and never came out. If he were my son, I would want to know what happened,” she said.

Charles McKay, who works in the medical sector, said supporting a public inquiry should not be a political issue.

“The motion should have been approved, and the parents have a right to an inquiry,” he said.

Sofia died last December after a Corradino construction site he was in collapsed.

The site was built on government land that was leased to a prominent Lands Authority official, whose involvement was obscured by having his business partner listed on the paperwork.

Since then, Sofia’s family, the Nationalist Party, and civil society groups have been calling for a public inquiry into the young man’s death.

A petition calling for the public inquiry has gathered almost 23,000 signatures since Bonnici launched the petition last Friday.

On Wednesday, the government defeated an opposition motion calling for an independent public inquiry into the construction death of 20-year-old Sofia.

It was replaced by a government-amended version which removed any reference to a public inquiry and instead called for a speedy conclusion of the ongoing magisterial inquiry into the tragedy.

A number of people told Times of Mata that the government took the right decision.

“There is already a magisterial inquiry,” Challie Azzopardi said. “There is no need for another one,” he insisted as he walked along the shaded part of Paola square.

“I have full trust in the police and inquiring magistrate,” Francis Galea, a pensioner, said.

Others said that a public inquiry is needed to prevent future tragedies from taking place.

“This was a tragedy that should never be repeated,” Charles Grech said.

There are many old buildings in Malta as well as others that are built in a hurry, Grech said.

“We need to take these things seriously; people’s lives are on the line.”

“I can’t see why they took that decision, there should be an inquiry,” Grech said when asked about the government’s decision to vote down the public inquiry motion.

On Ħamrun’s high street, Carmelo Zammit said that a public inquiry into the case should only come after the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry.

“First, there should be a magisterial inquiry and then a public inquiry,” Zammit said. “Once the truth in the court comes out, they can have a hundred [public inquiries,]” he said.

Others said they did not know enough about the difference between a magisterial inquiry and a public inquiry to have an opinion.

“I don’t know exactly how it works, and I don’t know the law well,” Mark Camilleri said.

A magisterial inquiry identifies criminal responsibility but does not investigate broader systemic and governance issues, while a public inquiry explores political and administrative failures but does not investigate criminal responsibility.