Waterspouts have been spotted across Malta's northwest coast this week, delighting photographers and even appearing to topple a caravan.

People have spotted the whirling column of air and water twice this week, in what appears to be a pattern of unusual weather conditions for May.

On Wednesday, a waterspout which appeared on the water over Armier Bay in Mellieħa appered to topple a caravan, according to footage captured by a shocked eyewitness.

Nobody was in the caravan at the time of the incident.

A waterspout appears to topple a caravan in Armier on Wednesday.

Another waterspout was spotted on Friday, and prompted awestruck photographers to capture the beautiful phenomena.

A waterspout is an intense columnar vortex that occurs over a body of water and quickly dissolves over dry land.

After a brief heat wave earlier in May, it seems summer has yet to settle over the islands, with the temperature taking another dip early on in the week, while several parts of Malta experienced rain and even hail on Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds and rainfall are forecast by the Maltese Met office over the weekend.

The amateur meteorology site Maltese Islands weather also forecasts the possibility of isolated thunder storms on Saturday.