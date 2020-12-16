lkay Gundogan blamed a congested calendar in a unique season for Manchester City’s failure to match the standards they have set under Pep Guardiola after a 1-1 draw with West Brom dealt another blow to their title challenge.

Gundogan appeared to have opened the floodgates on the half hour mark, but Ruben Dias’s own goal two minutes before half-time proved costly as City’s problems in front of goal continued in a goalless second-half.

City have won just five of their opening 12 league games of the season, a far cry from the combined 198 points they registered in two title-winning campaigns under Guardiola in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta