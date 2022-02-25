An Al Jazeera journalist reporting from Kyiv has given a rundown of the latest drama as Russian troops seek to capture the Ukrainian capital on Friday.

"The situation is very fluid... The Russian game plan is for a decapitation strategy, to send troops to the centre of Kyiv and remove the government of Zelensky," journalist and producer Brian Ging told Times of Malta in a video update.

"We've been up and down to the bomb shelter at least three times today. Three beeps from the sirens mean we run and come off air. When we've been live and run to the bomb shelter there were families, children, older people hiding," he said on Friday afternoon.

"We expect the Ukrainians to resist fiercely when the Russians do make it inside. They're around 10 km away right now."

Ukrainian forces fought off Russian troops in the capital Kyiv on Friday on the second day of a conflict that has claimed dozens of lives, as Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian army to remove the country's leadership.