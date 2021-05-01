Malta only managed to remain strong throughout the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the diligence of workers and business owners, Prime Minister Robert Abela said in a May 1 speech celebrating workers.

Abela gave a speech marking Workers’ Day following a series of visits to various workplaces on Saturday, including manufacturing plants, waste management sites and health care facilities.

“Today we celebrate and congratulate our workers who kept going despite the difficult conditions imposed by the pandemic, because the reason we were able to stay strong throughout was thanks to the diligence and dependability of our workers and businesses," he said.

Abela said that it was the duty of society and of the Government to safeguard workers and continue bettering their quality of life, something that is evidenced in the Labour’s approach to governance.

He added that throughout the week the government had launched a series of schemes and initiatives to continue benefiting workers, including €20 million in aid and incentives for businesses, a new collective agreement for prison officials and the waiving of Malta Tourism Authority Licensing fees for this year, as well as the continuing work being carried out on infrastructure to make a “more beautiful and clean Malta”.

“In these 15 months of the pandemic we have kept the quality of life good and the numbers of those struggling or lacking material goods has lessened. Our families have remained in a good state and when we compare ourselves to other companies we realise just how good we have it,” Abela said.

“The celebration of workers must be lived every day in the action we take to improve quality of life, this is our duty as government to provide opportunity. Our job is and always had been to strengthen our workers and businesses," the prime minister added.