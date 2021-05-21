Road safety in Malta is being discussed at a webinar organised by the Malta Motorsport Federation (MMF) in conjunction with the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

The event coincides with the 6th United Nations Global Traffic Safety Week which this year has the theme ‘Streets for Life’.

Speakers at the webinar are Transport Minister Ian Borg, MMF president Duncan Micallef, Transport Malta chairman and CEO Joseph Bugeja, consultant emergency physician Jonathan Joslin, court traffic expert Simon Micallef Stafrace, driving instructor John Mamo and the chairman of the Malta Road Safety Council, Pierre P. Vella.

Follow the proceedings below.