A small kiosk in Valletta's Tritons Square is losing around 75% of its business because security barriers erected for a food festival are blocking access, the owners have complained.

Simone Galea, who runs the small family business with her father Joseph and her siblings Christopher and Ritienne, told Times of Malta that the barriers made it almost impossible for anyone entering Valletta to reach their kiosk.

Kiosk owner Joseph Galea. Video: Jonathan Borg.

The barriers were set up for the Malta International Food Festival, which starts on Wednesday and ends on Sunday.

But on Wednesday morning Galea said her family was already feeling the impact.

"If they try hard enough, people can find their way to our kiosk, yes, but they aren't trying because it's too complicated," she said.

"Just this morning we only saw around a quarter of our usual number of customers. Most of them only bothered to work their way around the barriers to get to us only because they are subscribed to the daily newspapers.

"We're missing out on almost all the tourists and people who usually stop to buy something on their way into Valletta." The kiosk sells confectionery and newspapers.

The family said that the barriers, which were placed to serve as confines to the Malta International Food Festival, are almost entirely blocking access to their kiosk. PHOTO: Jonathan Borg.

The family, who pay rent to the government for the kiosk, said their pleas to the authorities had been to no avail so far. They claim they were told to "have some patience" for now.

Galea said her family was concerned because summer weekends were usually the busiest and most profitable for an open air kiosk in Valletta, and they feared the problem would repeat itself when other similar events were held in the coming weeks.

"This square is usually teeming with events all year round, but we've never had such problems so far," Galea said.

"Barriers are usually erected behind our kiosk, not in front of it, so access to our business is not blocked."

Times of Malta visited the kiosk and could confirm that it was significantly secluded from all social and economic activity.

Questions were sent to the Valletta Local Council.