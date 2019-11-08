How about playing a game of 'fetch a rugby ball' with a Beluga whale?

Incredible footage has emerged of a beluga engaging with a group of South African rugby fans on a boat near the Arctic Pole.

Using an official 2019 Rugby World Cup ball, the fans repeatedly toss the ball to the beautiful mammal, which chases and fetches it to the men on the boat.

The footage, uploaded on social media, has generated dozens of comments, most about the whale's rugby 'skills'.

“Better than England in the final,” one wrote.

The video was taken by crew members from the Gemini Craft, currently at sea in the Arctic Pole.