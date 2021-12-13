Every person over three must now wear a mask in outdoor public spaces. It is one of the strictest masking rules in the EU and much of the reaction has been critical. Jessica Arena went along to Valletta to ask what shoppers think of the new mask-wearing mandate.

Taking a trip to the capital yesterday morning, Times of Malta noticed that most people out enjoying their day were complying with the new rule – those observed without a mask were more often than not digging into a snack or indulging in a cigarette during a family outing.

As the sun made a welcome appearance after a night of wind and rain, people headed to shopping venues and cafes in the city. The fact it was the eve of today’s public holiday probably contributed to the bustle on Valletta’s streets.

Most people asked by Times of Malta said they did not much mind wearing a mask outdoors, particularly if it meant protecting themselves from COVID-19.

Vox pop video: Matthew Mirabelli

Charlie and Mario, who were sitting on a bench outside the law courts, both described the rule as timely and appropriate.

“I think it’s very good,” said Charlie.

“We have to take care of ourselves, nobody is going to do it for us.”

'I spent 10 days in ITU'

Mario, who was hospitalised with COVID-19, felt it was better to be cautious.

“I spent 10 days in the ITU, so I know what it means,” he said.

“To those people who are making light of mask-wearing, god forbid you go through what I went through yourselves because then you’ll know how worthwhile it is.”

Others, like Marianne and Rina, even felt that introducing even stricter measures, such as requiring vaccine certificates to enter a restaurant, would be appropriate.

“To be clear, the mask bothers me, I can’t pretend that it does not. But if it becomes a necessity I will wear it for sure,” Marianne said.

“I am thankful for these rules in a way,” Rina interjects.

“Because case numbers are continuing to grow. I think it’s for our own good and the good of others. Not only are we protecting ourselves, but if the numbers keep going up, then everything will have to close again.”

'Restrict restaurant patronage to vaccinated people'

Marianne said that she would like to see restaurants restricted to patrons with vaccine certificates.

“I would prefer if the government made this a rule. Because I really think people who have not got vaccinated without a valid medical reason have committed a mistake,” she said.

“I would have preferred not to get vaccinated myself, but I did anyway. So at this point, I think people who don’t want to take the vaccine are being selfish.”

Others, however, felt that wearing a mask outdoors was a bit of an imposition.

'It has ruined my Christmas'

One of the most vocal was Georgina, who has an outdoor stall in Republic Street.

“It’s very difficult for us, from 7am to 8pm, you can’t breathe and also you cannot communicate properly with your clients,” she said.

“I simply do not agree with making masks mandatory to go outdoors when you can go to a bar and basically sit face to face with 200 people. Is that okay? You can sit unmasked in a poorly ventilated room full of people but you have to wear a mask to go out for a walk by yourself in the morning.

“I don’t agree with this at all; unfortunately it has ruined Christmas for me.”

Similarly, Mary felt wearing a mask was stifling and uncomfortable.

“I honestly don’t agree with this measure at all,” she said.

“Especially when you suffer from conditions like asthma... it stifles your breath and is not comfortable,” she added.

“When you’re in situations where you’re walking by yourself, I don’t really see why you need to wear a face mask.”