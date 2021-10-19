A child tracking device that parents were promised when the government launched free school transport three years ago has not materialised.

That means parents still have no means to check if their child has arrived at school and got off the school bus.

The need for the tracker was highlighted when a three-year-old girl was locked in a garage for three hours after being left behind on a school minibus earlier this month.

A website set up by the ministry to inform parents about the free school transport initiative still features a Frequently Asked Questions section with information about the tracking device.

The device was meant to automatically notify the child’s parent or guardian of disembarkation from the vehicle. It was to be attached to the school bag and tracked by the parents using a special application.

An entire section of a government website continues to display information about the tracking system, despite it having never been introduced.

Why the delay?

When asked why the tracking device was not introduced, Education Minister Justyne Caruana said that parents had had mixed reactions to the service.

“Some parents wanted it whilst others were not in favour," she said. "I hope this case will deliver a stronger message to parents to accept this measure.

“This case will help to push the message of how important it is to have this (tracking) device.

"It is not a question of violating one’s privacy but it is about being more secure."

Education Minister Justyne Caruana says some parents didn't want their kids tracked. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

What is the latest on the investigation?

Three-year-old Marija was reportedly left behind alone on her school minibus in a dark, locked garage after finishing her second day of primary school in Pietà on October 5.

A supervisor should have been on the bus to ensure the safety of students but it did not appear that one was present.

The ministry ordered an investigation into the incident involving the three-year-old and the driver was barred from school transport duties until an inquiry establishes exactly what happened.

Retired judge Philip Sciberras is leading the investigation, together with former police assistant commissioner Josie Brincat and retired teacher and assistant director of education Salvina Muscat.

The education minister said the case still needs to be anaylsed but said she was "not happy about it at all".

"We are taking all the necessary steps to ensure that this case is taken seriously, and once the results of the inquiry are published we will take serious action," she said.

However she said that thousands of children use free school transport every year without incident.