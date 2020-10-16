Daphne Caruana Galizia, one of Malta's most prominent and controversial writers of our generation, was assassinated in a devastating car bomb three years ago.

The three alleged hitmen and a prominent businessman - who has been touted as the mastermind of the crime - are facing a long judicial process. But was anyone else involved in the crime and the cover-up?

Video: Bettina Hutschek

Visual artist Bettina Hutschek prepared this feature to mark one of the most heinous crimes to ever hit Malta.