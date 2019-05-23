A dive off Marsamxett by Raniero's Adventures has again demonstrated how the seabed has been turned into a dump.
The items littering the seabed included plates, a frying pan, an old mobile phone, a bike, pushchair, a TV set, furniture, cassettes, many bottles, and even a steering column.
Raniero Borg, who had long been involved in voluntary underwater clean-ups, renewed his appeal for the seabed not to be used as a dumping ground.
