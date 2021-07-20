In this thrid video in a series of clips intended to raise awareness on animal welfare, Alison Bezzina, the Commissioner for Animal Welfare, discusses why it is so important to microchip our pets.

Pets don’t talk. If they get lost, they can’t call their owner or ask for help. This is why it is so important to microchip dogs and cats and to also have them wear an ID tag. A microchip is easy and relatively painless to apply.

Should pets get lost, a microchip provides a secure and reliable identification which greatly increases the chances of pets being reunited with their owners.

Every day, microchips and ID tags help owners reunite with their lost pets, avoiding lots of suffering, heartache and guilt. Nowadays it is a legal obligation to microchip and ID tag all pet dogs and should you be giving your dog to someone else, or should you take in a new dog that is already chipped, it is very important that you transfer the microchip to the rightful owner as soon as possible.

Talk to your vet for more information.

