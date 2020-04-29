England Rugby World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson is the latest high-profile sportsmen to send his best wishes to Malta during these challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former England fly-half, who broke to stardom after scoring a last-gasp drop-kick during the 2003 World Cup final against Australia that sealed his team’s first-ever global title, has enjoyed star-studded career which saw him win several titles both with his country and on club level, particularly in France with Toulon.

Video: MRFU

In his video message posted on the Malta Rugby Football Union facebook page, Wilkinson thanked all his admirers in Malta for their support throughout the years and urged for caution during these difficult times.

“I’m thinking of you there in these challenging times,” Wilkinson said.

“Nobody knows how it’s like for someone else and how he deals with this crisis in his own individual way. Just wanted to tell you that I’m thinking of you and wishing you so so well so stay in and stay safe and stay active.

"Most importantly keep inspiring each other, find ways to find opportunities so that we can come out of this not by having dealt with it but by having found a new door for a better future. That is our challenging at this time.”