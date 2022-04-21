Plastic bags and other waste from Magħtab landfill has been filmed blown towards the sea and into surrounding natural land.

On Thursday morning, Times of Malta videographer Jonathan Borg captured a large amount of plastic bags blown off the site by Force 7 winds.

Some of it was caught in surrounding garigue, others ended up in the boughs of trees while others were carried towards the Mediterranean sea.

The gale-force winds sent plastic bags flying all over the coast. Video: Jonathan Borg

Scientists say plastic can take more than 400 years to decompose and is incredibly damaging to sea life. It can also end up in the food chain as microplastic is eaten by plankton, which are eaten by fish, which end up on our plates.

The Meteorological Office issued an orange weather warning for Thursday, urging caution for the very strong winds that are set to reach gale force at times throughout the day. Winds are blowing south to southeast at Force 7 to Force 8, becoming strong south to southwesterly and then veering towards a moderate to a rather strong northwest overnight.

The weather warning is valid until 7.30 pm on Thursday.

In January the Planning Authority approved plans to build a €160 million waste-to-energy plant which is set to be able to process 40 per cent of all of Malta’s waste.

Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg

When the government first announced the project in 2019, it estimated that the site would be up and running by 2023. Dubbed the ECOHIVE Complex, the site will also include a new recycling facility and an organic processing plant.

A report by the National Audit Office found that in 2019, Malta was recycling just one per cent of its plastic waste, with the majority, 58 per cent, ending up in the landfill.

According to its long-term waste management plans, Malta aims to recycle at least 55 per cent of household waste by 2025, which goes up to 60 per cent by 2030 and up to 65 per cent by 2035.

Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg Photo: Jonathan Borg