A woman in Argentina fainted on a train platform and fell under a moving train in Buenos Aires, but has lived to tell the tale.

A video released by Argentina’s national railway operator, Trenes Argentinos, shows the woman standing on the platform alongside other passengers waiting for the next train.

She can then be seen stumbling forward, before falling headfirst and disappearing between two cars.

Shocked passengers gasp and turn away in horror as they watch the woman fall.

The woman was rescued by first responders who rushed to the scene and pulled her from underneath the train car, wheeling her to safety.

She did not have a scratch on her body, local media reported, although she was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

She told the media she does not remember much except suffering a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainting.

“I don’t know how I’m still alive... I’m still trying to make sense of it all,” she said.