England’s Lionesses will battle Spain’s Las Soñadoras today in the Women’s World Cup final, but the tournament appears to have generated little interest in football-mad Malta.

Times of Malta spoke to six sports bars across Malta on Saturday as well as pedestrians in St Paul’s Bay to gauge public sentiment on the eve of the game. While some bar owners said they expect a full house for the noon kick-off, many others are not as optimistic.

Vox pop on the streets of St Paul’s Bay. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

“We’ve had no interest in the Women’s World Cup at all,” said Brian Grixti, owner of Balluta Bar. He said that while his bar is fully booked for many of the weekend’s English premiership games, no one has inquired about the Women’s World Cup final. “I won’t be opening for the game,” he said. “It’s just not worth it to maybe have two customers,” he said.

Aside from not many people being interested in women’s football, early kick-offs have meant that only a few people in Europe are watching, Grixti said. Australia and New Zealand are hosts to this year’s Women’s World Cup, which means a completely different time zone.

One sports bar owner even forgot there was a World Cup final

Other bar owners shared Grixti’s sentiment. “During the men’s World Cup, people were spilling onto the streets; there’s been nothing like that this time around,” said Raymond Baldacchino, owner of Tony’s Bar in St Julian’s. While the popular snack bar is still showing the matches since they do not conflict with men’s football match schedules, most patrons have largely ignored the games, he said.

One sports bar owner had even forgotten there was a World Cup final at all and remembered only when contacted by Times of Malta. “I need to call the bartender to open early tomorrow,” he said.

The Women’s World Cup started in mid-July, with Spain and England making it to the competition’s final stage. Spain beat Sweden 2-1 in last Tuesday’s semi-final, and European champions England beat Australia 3-1 the following day. “The pub was jam-packed for that game,” a bartender at The Dubliner said as she described the atmosphere on Wednesday. “Many were Aussies, but quite a few were English,” said the bartender, Ella Rose.

Rose said the pub has seen an interest in the games, with many patrons coming specifically to watch them. She said the England, USA, and Australia games have been especially popular. She expects The Dubliner to have a full pub for today’s final, which kicks off at noon Malta time.

The Dubliner pub expects a full house for the final. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Times of Malta also spoke to several bystanders on the streets of St Paul’s Bay. “I’ve watched all the games, especially the 3-1 win against Australia,” said Matt Whelan, a British man who has lived in Malta for the past 10 years. The England women are currently better than the men’s team, he said. “Come on England,” he exclaimed.

Similarly, Philip Green, a Londoner, said he had watched every England game so far. “I love football, and I love England,” he said. “It’s amazing, you see, it’s (women’s football) on TV and in mainstream media, women’s football has changed massively,” he said.

Kay Nickels, a Welsh national, said the success of the England team has inspired young girls all over the UK. But others were not as keen on the tournament.

“I’ve never watched a women’s football game,” Ivan Osadchiy said, despite being a keen football fan. “I might watch the final with a few friends in a pub or at home,” he said.

Matt Whelan has watched every game of this Women’s World Cup Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Anna Sych said that while she watched men’s football, she has never really followed the women’s game. Football is more of a man’s sport, she said. “I’m so used to watching men play football, not women,” she said. “But I do watch women’s volleyball, for example,” Sych said.

Raymond Azzopardi is unsure if he will be watching the final on Sunday. “I might go out on Sunday,” he said. “Women’s football has really improved, but it still doesn’t compare to the men’s level,” he said,

The Women’s World Cup final will be broadcast on TVM Sport+ .

The Women’s World Cup has grown in popularity overseas with pundits also impressed with the overall improvement in the quality of football. But Maltese football supporters appear determined to stick to the men’s game for the time being.