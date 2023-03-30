Infrastructure Malta and Roads Minister Aaron Farrugia have uploaded footage showing road works near the airport and the Kirkop tunnels, which are now nearing completion.

The works on the busy traffic junction included the building on an underpass and a flyover.

Farrugia said 95% of the works have been completed.

The €18 million project, announced in 2019, is aimed at providing quicker and safer connections to Luqa, Gudja, Birżebbuġa, Kirkop, Mqabba, Qrendi, Żurrieq and Safi. The works started in January 2021.

The flyover and the underpass.