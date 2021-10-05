World Championship gold medallist Laura Marino posted a video on her Instagram showing her completing a spectacular dive in Wied il-Mielaħ in Gozo.

French diver Marino was in Malta on holiday and posted her attempt to dive from 22 metres height in what she described as a ‘new personal record’.

Marino travelled to Malta with her friends for a week where she practised her favourite discipline in several areas around Malta and Gozo.

“Incredible energy from the whole team, unbelievable records for everyone, amazing spot… hard to end this Malta trip in a better way… I feel so grateful for this experience with everyone,” Marino wrote on her Instagram account.

