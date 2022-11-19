It is the biggest sporting event in the world which keeps tens of millions glued to their TV screens for a month of football.

But with hours to go before the kick-off of the 2022 World Cup, pedestrians in Valletta explain why they feel the Qatar edition will be different.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by concerns over the unseasonal dates, Qatar's treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community.

But there is another issue in Malta which has led to a lukewarm reaction: Italy - the favourite team of tens of thousands of Maltese fans - will be missing from the tournament!

Qatar meet Ecuador in the first match of the tournament on Sunday afternoon.