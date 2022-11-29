A “united” South Korea will be fired up by a burning sense of injustice when they face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal later this week as they fight to keep their World Cup alive.

Coach Paulo Bento and his players were left fuming at the conclusion of Monday’s 3-2 defeat to Ghana after English referee Anthony Taylor blew the final whistle before they could take a corner.

The defeat, having stormed back from 2-0 down before Mohammed Kudus’s 68th-minute winner for Ghana, left Son Heung-min’s side on the brink of elimination ahead of their final Group H game against Portugal on Friday.

Taylor sent off an irate Bento after the final whistle when the Portuguese coach and his players including skipper Son angrily confronted the referee.

