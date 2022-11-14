Emily Brontë was perhaps the most enigmatic of the three Brontë sisters, penning the dark romance Wuthering Heights. Published in 1847 under the male pseudonym of Ellis Bell, this novel of doomed passion set in the desolate landscape of the Yorkshire moors was unique in Victorian literature and stunned contemporary critics. While the story is one of passionate love, it is also one of violence and revenge.

