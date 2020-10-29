Football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put his weight to a campaign promoting respect for distancing rules and wearing a mask, telling fans not to "challenge the virus" in a video released Thursday by the Lombardy region.

The former Sweden striker, who plays for Milan, tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago but has now recovered and is back playing in Serie A where he is the top goalscorer.

