MotoGP rider Johann Zarco insisted Thursday that “you can’t do this sport if you don’t want to take risks” after being widely condemned for his role in a terrifying 300kmh near-miss at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old Frenchman collided with Italy’s Franco Morbidelli at the Red Bull Ring last Sunday.

Both men came off, leaving their bikes to cartwheel at speeds of up to 300 km/h back across the track.

