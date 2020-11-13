Malta’s young weightlifting sensation Tenishia Thornton rewrote the country’s history books in the sport after picking up a silver and a bronze medal at the IWF Youth World Cup.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was held online. The 15-year-old Thornton competed in the 49kg category which attracted a field of 10 other weightlifters.

