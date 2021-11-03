The Customs Department is organising a sale by tender for watches, silver filigree and wines and spirits.

It said in a statement the sale consists of two lots of Corum wristwatches each, 14 lots of silver filigree and 87 lots of wines and spirits.

Sealed tenders will be received by the director-general (Customs) at the Auctions Section, Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa from November 15 to 18 between 8am and 1pm and from 1 to 4pm and on November 19 from 1 to 4pm.

Viewing of lots, collection and submission of tenders forms, as well as further information, can be obtained from the Auctions Section, Newport Bonded Stores, Marsa, tel: 2123 7209 during the same dates and times.

Wines and spirits. Photo: Customs

Corum wristwatches. Photo: Customs