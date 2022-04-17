The joyous Easter processions across Malta and Gozo, some of which include random sprints with the statues of the Risen Christ along village streets, have returned after a two-year wait caused by the COVID outbreak.

RELATED STORIES Friar speaks of Easter memories of yesteryear

Although the all-clear for processions was issued by the health authorities a week ago, bad weather forced the cancellation of the popular Good Friday processions and enthusiasts and devotees were looking forward to Sunday's procession.

Anxiety remained high, however, as rain and wind were also forecast for Sunday, but luckily for the Easter procession organisers, the clouds made way for sunny weather from the early hours.

Man falls as the statue of the Risen Christ sprints across Cospicua streets. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The first processions are believed to have been held at the end of the 16th century in the harbour area, most notably in the capital and Senglea. Some 25 processions are nowadays held in Malta and Gozo, with each locality giving the procession its own twist.

Among other traditions, some statue bearers run up several steps to the church parvis carrying the Risen Christ, a symbolic sprint to represent the triumphant event in the Bible.

Others take several sprints across village streets, with the occasional incident when a statue bearer trips and falls during the run.

RELATED STORIES Watch: Of hooded penitents, evil eye and other Easter traditions

On Sunday morning a statue bearer tripped during one such run in Cospicua. He was helped up by passers-by and reportedly did not suffer any injuries.

Across several localities, people turned up in large numbers, especially in Cottonera, to follow the traditional processions, last held in 2019.

People lined the streets, cheering and applauding when those carrying the statues ran along and then raised the statues above their shoulders. Bands added to the merriment and confetti was thrown in some localities.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli.

The blessing of Easter gifts, especially Easter eggs and figolli also started at about that time and continues to be popular.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna held the Easter Mass on Saturday evening at St John's Co-Cathedral and baptised and administered other sacraments to 14 adults hailing from China, Ivory Coast, Portugal, Czech Republic, Russia, Libya, Kuwait, Nepal and Albania.

Crowds turned up for Easter Sunday celebrations in Cospicua. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli