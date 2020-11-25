Watchtowers around Malta are to be lit in orange in support of a campaign against domestic violence, Lydia Abela, the prime minister's wife said.

The towers are a symbol of protection and strength, hence their choice, she told a press conference.

Abela spoke on the scourge of domestic violence and insisted the victims should not be seen as statistics.

The towers will be lit up throughout the 16 days of an awareness campaign during which, Abela said, she would be meeting victims and discuss what more needs to be done to tackle this issue.

Victims and those needing help were urged to phone on 179.