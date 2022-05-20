Malta’s first-ever AgriFair is taking place this weekend at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali. Its aim is to support local produce, machinery, systems and technological developments in the agricultural and fisheries sectors.

The event will offer a platform for both the local farming community and producers to inform the public about the industries’ products and services.

Visitors will better understand the meaning of ‘farm to fork’, as the food chain system of production, harvesting, processing, distribution, and consumption of food will be demonstrated in the most visual, innovative and interactive manner.

Malta AgriFair 2022 will include the participation of Malta’s national water conservation campaign, Water – Be the Change, with its branded informational stand at the MFCC. Over the past month, this educational water campaign has been present in other successful events, namely the Malta Earth Day Green Fair and the Valletta Green Festival.

“We are overwhelmed by the awareness being shown by the public during these type of events. Local citizens are keen to learn more on how to save water and we look forward to extend our engagement with the Maltese and Gozitan people on how to better conserve our natural water resources, reduce pollution, reuse and recycle water,” a representative of the national water conservation campaign, Water – Be the Change, said.

Those visiting the informational stand of the Water – Be the Change Campaign during Malta AgriFair can continue to familiarise themselves with water-efficient practices for the agricultural sector and improve the water efficiency in their fields and water catchment systems. Furthermore, the staff members present at Malta’s water conservation campaign info stand will perform several water-related experiments.

The Malta AgriFair 2022 is being organised by the Ministry for Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and Animal Rights. It opens on Friday, May 20 and runs until Sunday, May 22. Opening hours are from 10am to 10pm throughout the three days.

More information is available on the event’s website www.agrifair.gov.mt.