Water dispensers are being installed in strategic locations across the island by the Water Services Corporation, in a bid to help reduce plastic waste.

The dispensers will provide still water at 20 cents per litre, or sparkling water at 40c a litre. Payment will be through contactless cards, for safety and security reasons.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli said using the water dispensers would help the country in its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by limiting plastic waste.

Dalli said the WSC has already installed over 70 free water dispensers at Mater Dei Hospital, and, in collaboration with the Education Ministry, a further 200 free dispensers will soon be installed in schools across the island.

“Reducing the use of plastic is a national goal that we must achieve as part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. With this initiative, the Water Services Corporation is also offering consumers easier access to drinking water in different locations at a lower price,” Dalli said.