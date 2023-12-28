Water from a construction site in Pieta was dumped into the sea on Thursday morning.

The contractor responsible for the site however said the water that was disposed of into the Msida marina was clean seawater.

"It was not dirty water; it didn't have drainage or anything like that," contractor Joseph Portelli said.

The contractor responsible said that the water dispatched into the Msida marina was clean. video: Jonathan Borg

Portelli said that seawater had seeped into a hole he had just dug, which would eventually serve as the base of a tower crane.

He immediately pumped the water into a culvert cover, and back into the sea.

said that the residue left on the pavement was cleaned up. Photo: Joseph Portelli

"The water was mostly clear, and only at the end was there some residue," he said, adding that any residue left on the pavement was cleaned up.

When it went to the site on Thursday morning, Times of Malta noticed that the water immediately in front of the construction site had turned slightly milky.

Asked for a comment, Pieta mayor Zoya Attard said she would bring the issue to the attention of the police and the local council.

"Actions that pollute the seas and our surroundings are condemnable," she said.

Questions were also sent to the Environmental Resource Authority.