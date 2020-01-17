Saving on water consumption is easier than people think, especially when this is facilitated by installing water-saving devices. Nowadays there are plenty of gadgets on the market that allow users to save energy, water, money and ultimately do their bit for the environment too.

The national campaign launched last year, ‘Water – Be the Change’, is being supported with a nationwide distribution drive called the ‘Join the Drops’ tours, which will start this month as part of a three-year communications campaign to raise awareness on the importance of water conservation.

In the coming months, every primary residence in Malta and Gozo will be receiving a visit from a uniformed team of water officers, who will be delivering these gift packs directly. This gift pack, which serves as an introduction on how to consume water more efficiently.

The pack will include an aerator which reduces the flow of water while maintaining the right pressure, and a plate scraper, which makes dirty dishes easier to clean, whether in a sink or a dishwasher. It will also include an information leaflet with water saving tips and a voucher that can be redeemed against a second bigger water conservation kit. This second kit will include five effective gadgets, such as a low-flow shower head, that are easy to install, and which are guaranteed to reduce water consumption without comprising on quality and flow.

All vouchers can be redeemed from the mobile unit that will be stationed in a central location in each town and village or at the campaign’s information office located at Għajn, the national water conservation awareness centre in Rabat, which offers interactive experiences on the need for the conservation of water, and a wealth of useful information on Malta’s water resources.

To get more information on when the water officers will be visiting your town or village visit water.org.mt/join-the-drops/ or the Facebook page Water – Be the Change. The tours, which will see the water mobile unit visit all towns and villages around Malta and Gozo as well as national fairs and events, aims to reinforce the message that by doing a little bit together, we will be doing a lot to conserve Malta’s precious water, and be the change.

During the deliveries, the officers will also be able to take bookings from anyone interested in a free water audit of their property to help them understand how they consume their water and energy and guide you on how they can save water, energy and money.

Anyone interested in learning more about their water consumption and how to become more efficient may also visit water.org.mt to get water saving tips or to book a house visit.

During these tours, the Water – Be the Change mobile unit will be present at various localities to promote the Join-the-Drops campaign to encourage people to learn more about how everyone can play a part in reducing water wastage.