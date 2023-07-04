The summer season is on and for those owning a pool at home, besides adding more fun to your summer period, one should also take note of the responsibilities and costs associated with pool ownership.

Pools are not huge water-wasters, as some people believe. However, fighting evaporation is crucial to making your pool water-efficient. Regularly check the pool's water level to ensure it remains within the recommended range. Avoid overfilling the pool as excess water will be wasted. Use a pool cover when the pool is not in use. This reduces evaporation and helps retain water, especially during hot and dry periods.

Also, if you keep your pool clean, you’ll use fewer chemicals and backwash your pool filter less often. You can use baking soda to clean your pool and maintain its chemical balance.

Along with diminishing evaporation, it’s important to preserve water that may be escaping your pool by other means.

Since, some of these ways are less obvious and can be tricky to detect, many pool owners never consider them.

Here are six things you need to know about owning a swimming pool and tips for conserving pool water this summer and all year-round.

Identify and repair any leaks

Watch for any areas where water could be exiting the pool or equipment lines. At times, monthly water bills provide a clue there’s a leak; carefully review your statements for any sudden surge in the regular amount.

Also, look for damp spots downstream of the pool. Loose tiles or cracks could be an indicator of a leak and make sure that you regularly keep an eye for leaking pipes, valves and joiners.

Backwash pool filters only when necessary

No doubt, backwashing filters use extra water hence make sure to keep the pool and filters clean to reduce the frequency of backwashing. Frequent backwashing can reduce the effectiveness of the filters.

Set a timer to remind you to stop the backwashing process promptly, avoiding unnecessary water waste. Capture and reuse backwash water: Redirect the backwash water to landscaping or irrigation areas instead of draining it.

Add sanitizer in the evening

The sun accelerates the degeneracy of chlorine, making the evening the best time to add sanitizer to your pool. If the sanitizer is added automatically while the pump is on, run the pump at night for best efficiency.

Minimise the pool water splashing out

This is surely not an easy task especially with kids around. While we all love splashing unfortunately, this leads to a whole bunch of water leaving your pool.

On the other hand, this might be a good opportunity to explain to your kids the importance of water conservation hence understanding why it’s significant to save water.

If your pool is heated, lower the temperature

Doing so reduces the occurrence of water loss to evaporation, and is especially important when the pool isn’t being used.

Check the pool pump

Making sure the pool pump is working well is fundamental or your water won’t be filtered as it should, and it’ll end up making your pool’s water dirty and cloudy. If your water looks good and the water in your pool is moving well, then your pump is working.

Run the pump only as long as needed and use a timer that’s rated for the size of your pool pump.

No doubt, owning a pool involves some effort, as well as on-going expenses. But in most cases, pool ownership can be a rewarding experience that brings joy and creates family memories for years to come.

Moreover, it’s good practice to conserve water and do what’s right for the environment. Be smart and conserve water in your pool by taking action on these water-saving tips right now.