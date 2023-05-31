Swieqi residents have been trying to trace the source of water that has been gushing out of a pavement gutter into the main road leading onto the Coast Road for years.

The water has been draining into the main road from a gutter in front of the Forum Apartments, almost every day, for at least four years, residents claim. They said they keep being transferred from one authority to another as the water continues to flow into the main road. The water has been flowing onto St Andrew’s Road ever since the Forum block was built, according to Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat.

“Due to its location next to a bend, it poses a serious danger, particularly to motorbike riders. We have repeatedly reported the matter to the police and to the Planning Authority but to no avail. This is not right at all,” he said.

“There should always be a solution, particularly when this involves one’s safety and wellbeing. Let’s hope that action will not be taken after another tragedy occurs.”

When contacted, the police said they are aware of the situation and are in constant contact with the relevant authorities to solve the problem though they did not specify who was responsible for it.

Spokespersons for the Planning Authority and Infrastructure Malta said the leak did not fall within their responsibility. The Water Services Corporation said the issue was investigated but the source of the water did not fall under its responsibility as it involved a third party.

A spokesperson for the Environmental Health Directorate said a team had gone on site several times. He pointed out that tests confirmed that the liquid consisted of water but the directorate was still trying to identify the source.

Meanwhile, the developer of the block, Joseph Portelli, said he had sold the property eight years ago and he was no longer involved.

Dean Hili, mayor of neighbouring locality Pembroke, said any hazard on the road surface, particularly on the bend, was worrisome. “I have seen this happening before and it needs to be addressed,” he said.