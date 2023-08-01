A €25 million, 10-year bond issued by the Water Services Corporation has been fully subscribed in “a matter of hours” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The bonds, which have an interest rate of 4.25%, are guaranteed by WSC. The agency said that it will be using the bond money to finance a number of its projects, including the reverse osmosis plant in Ħondoq, solar farms, wastewater treatment aeration, reducing non-revenue water improving billing efficiencies and improving the water network infrastructure. 

"The rapid uptake of our Green Bonds is a testament to the faith our investors have in our commitment to sustainability," WSC CEO Karl Cilia said.

"This is a significant milestone in our journey towards becoming a net zero-impact utility, and we are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received."

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli also praised the initiative, saying that it marked a significant milestone in Malta’s journey towards a sustainable future. 

“This initiative not only underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship but also positions Malta as a leader in green finance,” she said.

