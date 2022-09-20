The Water Services Corporation has applied to turn a British-era water pumping station overlooking Mġarr Harbour into a cafeteria.

The permit request, which is slated for approval, will see the embellishment of the building, the introduction of a mezzanine floor using lightweight material as well as other internal and external alterations.

The Planning Authority will decide on the application on Tuesday.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage did not object to the proposal despite pointing out that the pumping station “possibly dating to the British Period or even earlier” was located in the urban conservation area of Għajnsielem and within the setting of a Grade 1 scheduled old storehouse.

It noted that the pumping station forms part of a cluster of historical buildings “that give a very specific character to this waterfront”.

The pumping station is a significant example of historical industrial architecture with significant machinery still on site. It has cultural heritage value, meriting preservation, and protection, it said.

The SCH expressed concern on the impact of the proposed mezzanine and proposed that any work is reversible to eliminate any impact on the building’s historical fabric.

Call for maritime museum

NGO Wirt Għawdex objected to the proposed project, describing the building as “one of the most iconic historic structures in Mġarr Harbour” which has been drawn, painted and photographed repeatedly by both local and foreign artists.

It insisted that any attempt at restoring it should aim to preserve the original fabric in its entirety. The façade and the frontal staircase should be left entirely unobstructed, it said, stressing that any remaining machinery and related structures were to be preserved and kept on-site and within their original context of a pumping station.

The NGO also objected to the commercialisation of the site, saying the proposed cafeteria will bring with it other demands that will override the historic importance of the building.

“The site would serve far better the purpose of a small, maritime-related museum, showcasing the historical use of the building and the maritime activity at Mġarr. The area is already well-served by numerous bars and restaurants,” it said.

Project slated for approval

The case officer, however, recommended the proposal for approval, quoting provisions that allow the PA to depart from policies if the project is seen to contribute to the upkeep and conservation of the site without compromising essential heritage features and their context.

He proposed a contribution of €11,000 to the PA’s Urban Improvements Fund for the locality to make up for the lack of provision of three parking spaces as well as a bank guarantee of €10,000 linked to clearance by the Commission for the Rights of the Disabled.

He also recommended another €7,000 bank guarantee requested by the SCH to ensure compliance with the monitoring condition and to ensure that the restoration works are carried out in conformity with the approved restoration method statement.