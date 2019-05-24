The Ramblers’ Association has launched a programme of summer activities, including sunset and moonlight walks and water walking.

Tomorrow at 9am at Golden Bay, participants in the programme will be introduced to water walking – walking in the sea at waist-level depth. This exercise strengthens one’s muscles and will provide participants an ideal start to a workout that will benefit their body.

Everyone is invited to join but all are free to walk or stop at their discretion and are responsible for their own safety. It is important that participants feel safe in the sea, can swim and wear sea sandals (or old tennis shoes), so they can feel steady walking on the seabed.

Participants are to meet at Golden Bay beach tomorrow at 9am. For more information, call 9949 7080 or visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta.