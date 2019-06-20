The Ramblers’ Association has launched a programme of summer activities including sunset walking, moonlight walking and water walking. The basics of a light but effective exercise in the sea was introduced to partici­pants earlier this month.

Another water walking event will be held tomorrow. Walking in waist-level depth will charge your muscles and provide participants with an ideal start to a routine workout that will benefit their body.

Everyone is invited to join but every participant is free to walk or stop at his/her discretion and is solely responsible for his/her safety.

It is important that participants feel safe in the sea; that they can swim; and that they wear sea sandals (or old tennis shoes), so that they will feel steady walking on the seabed.

For further information call 9949 7080 or visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta. The event will take place at Pretty Bay, Birżebbuġa, on Tuesday at 9am.