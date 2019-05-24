A number of localities had to go without water for several hours but the Water Services Corporation promised that the inconvenience will turn out to have been worth it.

Digging was carried out in five different places over three days before the actual work started on the mains, which was completed in less than 24 hours.

The corporation said that as a result of in instances of damage, repairs would be effected much more quickly, while the water pressure would also be improved.

Residents of Fgura, Cottonera, Kalkara, Żabbar, Xgħajra, Marsascala and Bulebel Industrial Estate were warned earlier this week that they would have their water supply interrupted from Tuesday July 9 at 9pm till Wednesday 10 at 6pm.

As it turns out, most of the localities had their service reinstated by Wednesday morning, but all will be back to normal by this evening.

Anyone still experiencing problems should call 8007 6400.