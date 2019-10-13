What is one of the most important things that brings us together? Food. Whether it is for a romantic dinner or lunch with family and friends, when choosing a restaurant we are all looking for superb service, heavenly dishes and attractive ambience – perfect for that social media post.

Waterbiscuit Restaurant and Bar at the InterContinental Malta in St Julian’s focuses on ticking all the boxes, starting off with the award-winning bar team, ready to prepare a never-before-tasted cocktail, aiming to blow one’s mind. The serving staff are on hand to help suggest the best dishes for one’s preferences and satisfy any cravings.

The kitchen brigade has outdone itself in creating a new autumn/winter menu launched recently, which celebrates the finest ingredients found locally and abroad, featuring warm-coloured dishes to soothe and satisfy any palette – with options such as rich soups, appetising pasta, lean meat cuts, fresh fish and delectable dessert to finish off the meal. Delicious vegan dishes are also available.

Waterbiscuit has Sunday lunches with the family sorted with its new menu. There’s also children’s entertainment at Kiddos Kids Club and complimentary parking. The new menu will also be available for dinner daily.

