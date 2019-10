The artistic group Akkwarellisti is holding its fifth annual exhibition at Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta.

The exhibition, titled Brushes, features the work of Fabiola Agius Anastasi, George Apap, John Caruana, Godwin Cassar, Grace Cassar, Michael Gauci and Lino Magro.

The exhibition runs until November 1. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and on Saturday and Sunday between 9am and noon.