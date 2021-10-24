Stella Maris parish inaugurated its first exhibition in its exhibition rooms last Sunday. The art exhibition by Joe Pace Ross is inspired by the sea and the seacraft.

The aim of Stella Maris parish is to continue to use its halls for other exhibitions in the near future to further demonstrate the artistic skills of parishioners and others outside the parish.

The exhibition, which is located next door to the parish church of Stella Maris in Sliema, will be open today from 10am to noon and on Wednesday, October 27, from 5pm to 7pm.