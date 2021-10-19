Stella Maris parish inaugurated its first exhibition in the Exhibition Rooms on October 17, 2021. The art exhibition by Joe Pace Ross is inspired by the sea and the seacraft.

The aim of Stella Maris parish is to continue to use its halls for other exhibitions in the near future to further demonstrate the artistic skills of parishioners and others from outside the parish.

Some of the watercolours exhibited.

The exhibition, which is located next door to the parish church of Stella Maris in Sliema, will be open on Sunday, October 24 from 10am to noon, and on Wednesday, October 27 from 5 to 7pm.