Deep water bodies appear dark navy blue as water molecules absorb most of the red, orange, yellow, and green wavelengths. The reflected sunlight contains mostly blue and violet waves.

On the other hand, chlorophyll, the food of tiny phytoplankton organisms, absorbs the reds and the blues, and reflects green. By measuring the intensities of these bands, scientists can estimate the concentrations of biological activity in the water. The result is often known as ‘ocean colour’ and helps us understand phenomena including temperature changes. For instance, high chlorophyll concentrations imply large phytoplankton populations which are known to absorb a lot of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Due to the resulting lower volumes of this greenhouse gas, the average temperature will subsequently go down.

Instruments onboard low earth-orbiting satellites allow us to measure the intensity of specific wavelengths. This data is then used to compute global ocean colour maps that will help improve the quality of life and safety of citizens, for risk assessment, environmental monitoring, surveillance, scientific discovery, as well as economic exploitation. In particular, the launch of the Ocean and Land Colour Instrument (OLCI) onboard the European Space Agency (ESA) Sentinel-3A and 3B satellite platforms, are opening a new era in coastal water remote sensing.

WaterColours is a new project of the Physical Oceanography Research Group at the Department of Geosciences. Satellite multispectral imagery will be exploited for the estimation of ocean colour in the Maltese coastal areas with an unprecedented detail within harbours, embayments, and the nearshore open sea areas. In the first phase of the project, climatologies and statistical trends for surface chlorophyll-a concentrations and Total Suspended Matter (TSM) will be computed. These results will provide very important markers of eutrophication as well as suspended sediment loading or starvation areas.

In the second phase, the generated concentration maps will be embedded in an interactive downstream service that will relate the sea surface biogeochemical properties to water quality, and provide essential indices for the Water Framework Directive and the Marine Strategy Framework Directive. In-situ data will also be measured during dedicated fieldwork for the calibration and validation of results.

The developed services will be made publicly available through an online portal that will embed AI techniques. These will automatically detect and highlight specific phenomenologies such as harmful blooms or areas with a high TSM content, and provide automated alerts of such events to the Environment Resources Authority (ERA).

Dr Adam Gauci is a lecturer with the Department of Geosciences at the University of Malta. WaterColours is funded by the Malta Council for Science & Technology, for and on behalf of the Foundation for Science and Technology, through the Space Research Fund.

Did you know?

• The first calculation of the Earth’s circumference was calculated in the third century BC by Eratosthenes, a librarian in Alexandria. He used the knowledge that at noon on the Summer Solstice, there was a well in Syene where the sun shone directly down to the bottom without shadow. He used a rod to measure the angle of the shadow made in Alexandria and found it to be 7 degrees (1/50th of a circle). He then calculated the exact distance between Syene and Alexandria, which was about 5,000 stadia. So he concluded that the earth was about 250,000 stadia around. The stadion measurement was used in Egypt at the time and equivalent to 157.5m, with the resulting estimation being roughly around one per cent too small.

For more trivia see: www.um.edu.mt/think

Sound bites

• Researchers are trying to determine the exact origin of the coronavirus named 2019-nCoV. A study noted that patients who became infected were exposed to wildlife animals at a wholesale market. By conducting genetic analysis of the virus and the different possible host species, researchers concluded that the virus likely resided in snakes before being transmitted to humans. Recombination within the viral receptor-binding protein may have allowed for cross-species transmission from snake to humans.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200122150028.htm

• Mathematicians, physicists, and materials experts might not spring to mind as the first people to consult about whether you are brewing your coffee right. But a team of such researchers from around the globe are challenging common espresso wisdom, finding that fewer coffee beans ground more coarsely, are the key to a drink that is cheaper to make, more consistent from shot to shot and just as strong.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200122110447.htm

