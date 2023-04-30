Waterless WC, a local company dedicated to sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, has announced the arrival of Urimat waterless urinals in Malta. With this product, the company aims to promote water conservation and help reduce the country’s water footprint.

Malta is a small island nation with limited freshwater resources, making water conservation a crucial aspect of sustainable development. With this in mind, Waterless WC has introduced Urimat waterless urinals, a revolutionary technology that eliminates the need for water in urinals. Each urinal can save up to 100,000 litres of water per year, significantly reducing water consumption in public and commercial restrooms.

Waterless WC is committed to promoting a culture of water conservation in Malta. As part of the company’s efforts, it is launching a water-saving campaign with a goal to save 50 million litres of water per year.

Installing Urimat waterless urinals in public and commercial restrooms across the country translates into a closer step towards a more sustainable future for Malta, the company says. Waterless urinals are also included in the Malta Enterprise Smart and Sustainability grant.

One of the company’s clients, Plaza Centres plc, recently installed Urimat waterless urinals.

“During a refurbishment of the restrooms, we were looking at market opportunities that are sustainable and environmentally friendly,” Ludovic Vella, centre manager, Plaza Centres plc, said.

“Following a site visit by Waterless WC CEO Piet Lambregts and a deep explanation about the benefits of this solution, we knew that this was the right product for us and are very pleased with our decision. Although waterless, it still guarantees maximum hygiene due to its Urimat cleaning system. Water is a precious resource and this installation will help us save litres of water in flushes on a daily basis.”

Urimat waterless urinals are easy to install and maintain, require no water supply and are cost-effective. They use a patented cartridge system that ensures hygiene and prevents odours.

For more information on Urimat waterless urinals and Waterless WC’s water-saving campaign, visit www.wc.mt.