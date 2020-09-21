The Aquatic Sport Association announced that the 2020 National Championship has been suspended after a player on the books of Neptunes WPSC has tested positive for COVID-19.

Contacted by the Times of Malta, ASA president Joe Caruana Curran confirmed that the local governing body has decided to suspend the championship for two weeks so that both the player and the rest of the Neptunes players will go into self-quarantine, according to the guidelines issued by the public health authorities.

