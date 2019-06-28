A 24-hour waterpolo marathon aimed at raising funds in aid of Special Olympics Malta is being held for the first time next month.

Tim Camilleri, a former waterpolo player, had been toying with the idea of organising a fundraising event for the organisation for some time but felt especially compelled after the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games, held in Abu Dhabi last March.

“The Special Olympics were a moving experience. It won me over,” Mr Camilleri told The Sunday Times of Malta.

Twenty-eight Maltese athletes, including Mr Camilleri’s son Benjamin, were among the 7,500 athletes from 190 countries who participated in the multi-sport event.

The Maltese contingent competed in athletics, bocce, unified bowling, cycling, golf, swimming, gymnastics, table tennis and triathlon and won a total of 40 medals, 12 of which were gold. The young Camilleri took home a gold medal in the 100-metre freestyle swimming and silver in the 100-metre butterfly category.

Mr Camilleri said these successful results led to an increase in interest in Special Olympics Malta. More funds would thus let the organisation take in more members, enlarge its sports programme and be able to send athletes abroad to take part in large-scale competitions.

Mariella Erdogan, an events organiser who has been involved in waterpolo all her life, is helping Mr Camilleri with the organisation of the marathon which will be held at Neptune’s waterpolo pitch in St Julian’s. The marathon will get under way at noon on September 21.

“We’re trying to create the correct atmosphere to encourage sports and Special Olympics,” Ms Erdogan said.

The two have reached out to all the waterpolo clubs on the island, who are organising teams and collecting donations for the marathon. However, one does not need to be a professional player to get involved as it’s not a competitive event and accomplished players will be on site to give instructions.

The organisers note that the marathon could also serve as a team-building event for companies.

“One could have a laugh while at it and get to know the sport,” Ms Erdogan noted.

Participants are encouraged to bring along relatives and friends and, if they are not particular fans of waterpolo, they can take part in various activities running parallel to the marathon. The organisers are, in fact, planning to put on a full-blown entertainment programme. Yet, they are still looking for sponsors.

“Every single bit comes at a cost, so we would definitely appreciate anybody who could contribute voluntarily. These could include family-oriented discos, silent discos, balloon men, face painters, yoga and pilates instructors,” Ms Erdogan said.

They have already roped in Gianni Zammit, who is also sponsoring the stage and sound system, but would like to have other singers, personalities, including politicians, and deejays participating in the event.

The organisers are hopeful the event will be a success. “Waterpolo is the second-most popular sport after football in Malta and so we hope that based on its popularity, we’ll have very good results,” Mr Camilleri said.

“We have received very positive feedback so far and it’s very encouraging,” he added.

For more information and to get in touch with the organisers, one may visit the event’s Facebook page. The event will be streamed live.